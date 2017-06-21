2017 ABCA Gold Glove Teams Released

The 2017 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams have been released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods in nine divisions of amateur baseball, from NCAA Div. I to High School. The Rawlings Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players.
The NCAA Div. I College World Series, being played currently in Omaha, Nebraska, includes two members of the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team: Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal and Louisville shortstop Devin Hairston.
The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and High School.
The ABCA/Rawlings Award Program is one of the most comprehensive in all of sports, awarding All-America Teams and Gold Glove Teams in nine divisions of amateur baseball as well as All-Region Teams in five divisions.
The ABCA/Rawlings All-America teams date back to 1949 starting with one collegiate All-America Team. Other divisions subsequently added until the current total of nine was reached. The first ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were recognized in 2007, making this the 11th year the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been presented in the collegiate and high school ranks.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 8,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 74th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 4-7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and the approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.
2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C David Banuelos Jr. Long Beach State CA
1B Evan White Jr. Kentucky KY
2B Nick Madrigal So. Oregon State OR
3B Jordan Rodgers Sr. Tennessee TN
SS Devin Hairston Jr. Louisville KY
OF Stuart Fairchild Jr. Wake Forest NC
OF Michael Gigliotti Jr. Lipscomb TN
OF Jeren Kendall Jr. Vanderbilt TN
P Griffin Canning Jr. UCLA CA
2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. II Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Chase Simmons Sr. Lubbock Christian TX
1B Jimbo Pernetti Sr. Chico State CA
2B Grant Berry So. Columbus State GA
3B Cameron Santos Jr. Chico State CA
SS Drew Greenwood Jr. Bellarmine KY
OF Drew Eady Sr. West Georgia GA
OF Anthony Stewart Jr. Minnesota-Crookston MN
OF Logan Mattix Jr. Georgia College GA
P Zac Brown Jr. Mars Hill NC
2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Rainier Aguilar Jr. Redlands CA
1B Anthony Bragg Sr. North Park IL
2B Landon Packard Sr. Pacific Lutheran WA
3B Eric Hamilton Sr. Oswego State NY
SS Michael Wielansky So. Wooster OH
OF Jordan DeCroock Jr. Augsburg MN
OF Greg McDonough Sr. Widener PA
OF Paul Giacomazzi Fr. Rhodes TN
P Brad Margolin Sr. Washington MO
2017 ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Jake Browne Sr. Bellevue NE
1B Glen McClain So. Indiana Tech IN
2B Matt Saliba Sr. Webber International FL
3B Michael Fuchs Jr. Vanguard CA
SS Dante Biagini Jr. Indiana Tech IN
LF Andrew Fogarty Jr. Truett McConnell GA
CF Brandon Sandoval Sr. Vanguard CA
RF Alexander Lorenzo Jr. Loyola LA
P Matthew McKenzie So. Saint Xavier IL
2017 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Chris Schwarzer So. Andrew GA
1B Nick Fink So. Georgia Highlands GA
2B Ryan Mallison So Arkansas Baptist AR
3B Pikai Winchester So. Central Arizona AZ
SS Shane Cooper So. Hutchinson KS
OF Devin Bilardello So. Georgia Highlands GA
OF Joel Spain So. Cowley KS
OF Adrian Ramos Fr. Wallace-Dothan AL
P Rush Hixon So. Central Alabama AL
2017 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Div. II Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Riley Smith So. Catawba Valley NC
1B Garrett Robberts So. Cuyahoga OH
2B Michael Claverie So. LSU Eunice LA
3B Garrett Smith So. Mesa AZ
SS Josh Bristyan Fr. Paradise Valley AZ
OF Ben Aklinski So. Phoenix AZ
OF Luke Fegen So. Des Moines Area IA
OF Fred Franklin So. Jones County MS
P Remington Monce Fr. Jackson MI
2017 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Div. III Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Angel Lopez So. Northampton PA
1B Chris Salvey So. Cumberland County NJ
2B Marco Rios So. Cumberland County NJ
3B Matt Cross Fr. Niagara County NY
SS Mike Magnanti So. Finger Lakes NY
OF Cam Gerhard Fr. Westmoreland County PA
OF Nick Martinez So. Brookdale NJ
OF Jared Merandi So. Schoolcraft MI
P Zach Rustad So. Century MN
2017 ABCA/Rawlings Pacific Association Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Felix Aberouette So. Skyline CA
1B Derek Ridgway So. Southwestern Oregon OR
2B Tyler Grissom Fr. Los Angeles Mission CA
3B Ryan Peinado So. Allan Hancock CA
SS Sawyer Pittman So. Reedley CA
OF Drew Mount So. De Anza CA
OF Griffen Halle So. Columbia Basin WA
OF Konner Dodge Fr. Bakersfield CA
P Chrit Rudkin So. Marin CA
2017 ABCA/Rawlings High School Gold Glove Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C M.J. Melendez Sr. Westminster Christian FL
1B Nick Brueser Sr. Hamilton AZ
IF Nick Allen Sr. Francis Parker CA
IF Ryan Vilade Sr. Stillwater OK
IF Myles Christian Sr. Olive Branch MS
OF Conner Uselton Sr. Southmoore OK
OF Cole Brannen Sr. Westfield School GA
OF Garrett Mitchell Sr. Orange Lutheran CA
P Brett Standlee Sr. Jenks OK