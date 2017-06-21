2017 ABCA Gold Glove Teams Released

The 2017 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams have been released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods in nine divisions of amateur baseball, from NCAA Div. I to High School. The Rawlings Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players.

The NCAA Div. I College World Series, being played currently in Omaha, Nebraska, includes two members of the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team: Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal and Louisville shortstop Devin Hairston.

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and High School.

The ABCA/Rawlings Award Program is one of the most comprehensive in all of sports, awarding All-America Teams and Gold Glove Teams in nine divisions of amateur baseball as well as All-Region Teams in five divisions.

The ABCA/Rawlings All-America teams date back to 1949 starting with one collegiate All-America Team. Other divisions subsequently added until the current total of nine was reached. The first ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were recognized in 2007, making this the 11th year the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been presented in the collegiate and high school ranks.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 8,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 74th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 4-7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and the approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team

NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C David Banuelos Jr. Long Beach State CA

1B Evan White Jr. Kentucky KY

2B Nick Madrigal So. Oregon State OR

3B Jordan Rodgers Sr. Tennessee TN

SS Devin Hairston Jr. Louisville KY

OF Stuart Fairchild Jr. Wake Forest NC

OF Michael Gigliotti Jr. Lipscomb TN

OF Jeren Kendall Jr. Vanderbilt TN

P Griffin Canning Jr. UCLA CA

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. II Gold Glove Team

NCAA Div. II Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Chase Simmons Sr. Lubbock Christian TX

1B Jimbo Pernetti Sr. Chico State CA

2B Grant Berry So. Columbus State GA

3B Cameron Santos Jr. Chico State CA

SS Drew Greenwood Jr. Bellarmine KY

OF Drew Eady Sr. West Georgia GA

OF Anthony Stewart Jr. Minnesota-Crookston MN

OF Logan Mattix Jr. Georgia College GA

P Zac Brown Jr. Mars Hill NC

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III Gold Glove Team

NCAA Div. III Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Rainier Aguilar Jr. Redlands CA

1B Anthony Bragg Sr. North Park IL

2B Landon Packard Sr. Pacific Lutheran WA

3B Eric Hamilton Sr. Oswego State NY

SS Michael Wielansky So. Wooster OH

OF Jordan DeCroock Jr. Augsburg MN

OF Greg McDonough Sr. Widener PA

OF Paul Giacomazzi Fr. Rhodes TN

P Brad Margolin Sr. Washington MO

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove Team

NAIA Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Jake Browne Sr. Bellevue NE

1B Glen McClain So. Indiana Tech IN

2B Matt Saliba Sr. Webber International FL

3B Michael Fuchs Jr. Vanguard CA

SS Dante Biagini Jr. Indiana Tech IN

LF Andrew Fogarty Jr. Truett McConnell GA

CF Brandon Sandoval Sr. Vanguard CA

RF Alexander Lorenzo Jr. Loyola LA

P Matthew McKenzie So. Saint Xavier IL

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team

NJCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Chris Schwarzer So. Andrew GA

1B Nick Fink So. Georgia Highlands GA

2B Ryan Mallison So Arkansas Baptist AR

3B Pikai Winchester So. Central Arizona AZ

SS Shane Cooper So. Hutchinson KS

OF Devin Bilardello So. Georgia Highlands GA

OF Joel Spain So. Cowley KS

OF Adrian Ramos Fr. Wallace-Dothan AL

P Rush Hixon So. Central Alabama AL

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Div. II Gold Glove Team

NJCAA Div. II Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Riley Smith So. Catawba Valley NC

1B Garrett Robberts So. Cuyahoga OH

2B Michael Claverie So. LSU Eunice LA

3B Garrett Smith So. Mesa AZ

SS Josh Bristyan Fr. Paradise Valley AZ

OF Ben Aklinski So. Phoenix AZ

OF Luke Fegen So. Des Moines Area IA

OF Fred Franklin So. Jones County MS

P Remington Monce Fr. Jackson MI

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Div. III Gold Glove Team

NJCAA Div. III Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Angel Lopez So. Northampton PA

1B Chris Salvey So. Cumberland County NJ

2B Marco Rios So. Cumberland County NJ

3B Matt Cross Fr. Niagara County NY

SS Mike Magnanti So. Finger Lakes NY

OF Cam Gerhard Fr. Westmoreland County PA

OF Nick Martinez So. Brookdale NJ

OF Jared Merandi So. Schoolcraft MI

P Zach Rustad So. Century MN

2017 ABCA/Rawlings Pacific Association Gold Glove Team

Pacific Association Division Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Felix Aberouette So. Skyline CA

1B Derek Ridgway So. Southwestern Oregon OR

2B Tyler Grissom Fr. Los Angeles Mission CA

3B Ryan Peinado So. Allan Hancock CA

SS Sawyer Pittman So. Reedley CA

OF Drew Mount So. De Anza CA

OF Griffen Halle So. Columbia Basin WA

OF Konner Dodge Fr. Bakersfield CA

P Chrit Rudkin So. Marin CA

2017 ABCA/Rawlings High School Gold Glove Team

High School Gold Glove Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C M.J. Melendez Sr. Westminster Christian FL

1B Nick Brueser Sr. Hamilton AZ

IF Nick Allen Sr. Francis Parker CA

IF Ryan Vilade Sr. Stillwater OK

IF Myles Christian Sr. Olive Branch MS

OF Conner Uselton Sr. Southmoore OK

OF Cole Brannen Sr. Westfield School GA

OF Garrett Mitchell Sr. Orange Lutheran CA

P Brett Standlee Sr. Jenks OK