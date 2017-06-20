USA Baseball names 2017 National Team Training Camp Roster

DURHAM, N.C. – USA Baseball announced on Tuesday the 2017 Collegiate National Team Training Camp roster. Twenty training camp players will join 14 previously identified athletes in a five-game series with teams in the Coastal Plain League and the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League before the 24-man roster is announced on Monday, June 26.

The Collegiate National Team is made up of non-draft eligible athletes currently playing baseball at the collegiate level. USA Baseball will also name a 28-man roster to compete in a series against Chinese Taipei before its final 24-man roster will compete in international friendship series against Cuba and Japan.

USA Baseball has selected 10 members of its final roster, including Seth Beer (Clemson University), who was a member of the 2016 Collegiate National Team, and Nick Madrigal (Oregon State), who won a gold medal in 2011 with the 14U National Team, played on the inaugural 15U National Team in 2012 and was a member of the 2014 18U National Team.

Training camp invitees Tim Cate (UCONN), Johnny Aiello (Wake Forest) and Andrew Vaughn (California) are also USA Baseball alumni. Cate was on the 2016 Collegiate Team with Beer and Aiello was teammates with Madrigal in 2011 and 2012. Vaughn won a gold medal at the COPABE Pan Am “AA” Championships in Barranquilla, Colombia, with the 15U team in 2013.

USA Baseball will stream all five games of the Chinese Taipei and Cuba series in North Carolina on USABaseball.com. For more information on the Collegiate National Team, follow on Twitter at @USABaseballCNT.

The rosters are as follows. Please note that all roster spots are subject to change.

24-man roster

(Name, Position, Hometown, School, Year)

Seth Beer, IF/OF, Suwanne, Ga., Clemson, Sophomore

Steven Gingery, LHP, Huntington Beach, Calif., Texas Tech, Sophomore

Nick Madrigal, IF, Elk Grove, Calif., Oregon State, Sophomore

Jake McCarthy, OF, Scranton, Pa., Virginia, Sophomore

Nick Meyer, C, Mission Viejo, Calif., Cal Poly, Sophomore

Casey Mize, RHP, Springville, Ala., Auburn, Sophomore

Konnor Pilkington, LHP, Hurley, Miss., Mississippi State, Sophomore

Patrick Raby, RHP, Knoxville, Tenn., Vanderbilt, Sophomore

Brady Singer, RHP, Eustis, Fla., Florida, Sophomore

Dallas Woolfolk, RHP, Southaven, Miss., Ole Miss, Sophomore

28-man roster

(Name, Position, Hometown, School, Year)

Gianluca Dalatri, RHP, Wall Township N.J., North Carolina, Freshman

Sean Mooney, RHP, Marmora, NJ, St. John’s, Freshman

Matt Wallner, OF/RHP, Forest Lake, Minn., Southern Mississippi, Freshman

Kenyon Yovan, RHP, Beaverton, OR, Oregon, Freshman

Training Camp roster

(Name, Position, Hometown, School, Year)

Johnny Aiello, IF, Landsdale, Pa., Wake Forest, Sophomore

Joey Bart, C, Buford, Ga., Georgia Tech, Sophomore

Tim Cate, LHP, Manchester, Conn., Connecticut, Sophomore

Jeremy Eierman, IF/OF, Warsaw, Mo., Missouri State, Sophomore

Tyler Frank, IF, Loxahatchee, Fla., Florida Atlantic, Sophomore

Hunter Gaddis, RHP, Canton, Ga., Georgia State, Freshman

Ryley Gilliam, RHP, Kennesaw, Ga., Clemson, Sophomore

Cadyn Grenier, IF, Henderson, Nev., Oregon State, Sophomore

Jake Irvin, RHP, Bloomington, Minn., Oklahoma, Sophomore

Grant Koch, C, Fayetteville, Ark., Arkansas, Sophomore

Jackson Lueck, OF, Orlando, Fla., Florida State, Sophomore

Jon Olsen, RHP, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., UCLA, Sophomore

Cam Shepherd, IF, Duluth, Ga., Georgia, Freshman

Braden Shewmake, IF, Wylie, Texas, Texas A&M, Freshman

Nick Sprengel, LHP, Placentia, Calif., San Diego, Sophomore

Travis Swaggerty, OF, Mandeville, La., South Alabama, Sophomore

Bryce Tucker, LHP, Apopka, Fla., Central Florida, Sophomore

Andrew Vaughn, IF, Santa Rosa, Calif., California, Freshman

Steele Walker, OF, Prosper, Texas, Oklahoma, Sophomore

Will Wilson, IF, Kings Mountain, N.C., North Carolina State, Freshman

