CBD Photo Gallery: Florida State 6 Cal State Fullerton 4

2017 College World Series, 2017 NCAA Tournament, ACC, Big West, CBD Photo Gallery
2017 College World Series: Florida State defeats CSUF 6-4 in the first elimination game.

Florida State picked up a 6-4 come from behind victory over Cal State Fullerton in an elimination game of the 2017 College World Series. CBD photographer Steve Cheng shared some of his pics from the game below.

