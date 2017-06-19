CBD Photo Gallery: Florida State 6 Cal State Fullerton 4

Florida State picked up a 6-4 come from behind victory over Cal State Fullerton in an elimination game of the 2017 College World Series. CBD photographer Steve Cheng shared some of his pics from the game below.

