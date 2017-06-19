College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photo Gallery: Florida shuts out TCU 3-0

2017 College World Series, 2017 NCAA Tournament, CBD Column
Comments

2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida

Florida defeated TCU 3-0 in the 2017 College World Series. Here are some of the best pics from CBD photographer Steve Cheng.

2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
2017 College World Series: TCU vs Florida
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme