2017 CWS: Oregon State defeats LSU 13-1

OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State’s win streak – 23 games – for the second time this season; LSU’s win streak of 17 games ended abruptly in the winner’s bracket of the 2017 College World Series after falling to the top seeded Beavers 13-1.



There was little drama on Wednesday night as Oregon State (56-4) earned a three-day break in the rout of the Tigers. Pitcher Bryce Fehmel put together his second straight stellar outing allowing one run on two hits over eight innings to earn his sixth victory of the season. LSU managed just a solo home run in the seventh inning off of Fehmel.



OSU’s offense shredded LSU (49-18) pitching in the middle innings after holding a narrow 1-0 lead into the fifth frame. The Beavers pounded out 11 hits and that was highlighted by a KJ Harrison grand slam, the first in the history of the CWS at TD Ameritrade Park that opened in 2011.



In addition to Harrison’s home run, offensively, Nick Madrigal led the Beaver attack with three hits and three RBI. Trevor Larnach and Steven Kwan each had two hits with Larnach adding three RBI as OSU scored its most runs in CWS history.



The win pushes the top seeded Beavers into a Friday Noon PDT (ESPN) game that could feature a rematch with LSU, if the Tigers defeat Florida State Wednesday in an elimination round game. The Seminoles eliminated Cal State-Fullerton earlier Wednesday afternoon.



A win Friday would send OSU to the best of three games CWS championship series. A Beaver victory would also tie the Pac-12 Conference all-time record for consecutive wins with 24.

CBD Photo Gallery