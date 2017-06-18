2017 Men’s College World Series: A Couple of Comebacks Highlight Day 1

Day one of the 2017 Men’s College World Series was highlighted with a couple of comebacks from the two hottest teams in the country.

In the first game of the day, Cal State Fullerton jumped all over Oregon State starting pitcher Jake Thompson for three runs in the first inning.

Titans shortstop Timmy Richards had the big hit in the first with a 3-run home run after a walk, sac bunt and hit-by-pitch.

Steven Kwan would get the Beavers on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 3-1.

Cal State Fullerton chased Thompson in the fourth inning by adding on two more runs. Chris Hudgins came through with a 2-RBI single for the Titans.

Thompson finished the game allowing 5 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks with just 1 strikeout in 3.2 innings pitched.

However, the number one team in the country would not go down that easily. Thanks to four walks and a hit batter, the Beavers plated 4 runs in the sixth inning to tie it up.

Trevor Larnach and Jack Anderson had a couple of two out RBI hits for Cal State Fullerton in the rally.

They completed the comeback in the bottom of the eighth when Adley Rutschman knocked in the go-ahead run.

The Oregon State bullpen was lights out tossing 5.1 scoreless and no-hit innings to finish the game and seal the win.

In the nightcap, the first two batters for Florida State scored after Dylan Busby took LSU starter Alex Lange deep to center.

LSU would answer back in the bottom of the first when Antoine Duplantis came around to score on a wild pitch.

Busby struck again in the third inning with an RBI single to make it a 3-1 Florida State lead. But the Tigers answered once again with a single run of their own in the bottom of the third.

The same thing would happen in the fifth inning, making it a 4-3 Seminoles lead after five.

Lange lasted six innings, giving up 4 runs on 7 hits and 4 walks with 8 strikeouts.

Florida State starter, Tyler Holton, worked into the eighth inning, but was let down by his defense.

After a 1-out single from Cole Freeman, Duplantis reached on a single of his own but the runners each advanced two bases on an error by the right fielder, which tied the game.

Holton was removed, and then LSU’s Greg Deichmann smacked a single with the infield in to give the Tigers their first lead of the game.

Holton ended up allowing 5 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits and 2 walks with 5 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.

Typically LSU’s number two starter, Jared Poche came on in relief of Lanage and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings.

After FSU got a runner on second with two outs in the ninth, Zack Hess came on to finish the game for LSU striking out Busby looking to end the game.

It was quite the entertaining first day at the 2017 Men’s College World Series. Now we get the much anticipated matchup between Oregon State and LSU on Monday night.