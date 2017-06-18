2017 CWS: Florida defeats TCU 3-0

OMAHA, Neb. – For just the second time this season, No. 5 TCU was shutout as No. 3 Florida took a 3-0 victory in the opener for both teams in the College World Series. Cam Warner had two of TCU’s five hits in the game.

The Rundown

Florida jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first and never looked back. On the mound, Alex Faedo held the Horned Frogs in check, limiting TCU to just two hits, walking two and striking out 11.

A lead-off walk turned into an early lead for Florida as Ryan Larson scored without the benefit of a hit in the first. An error had him standing on second with nobody out. Back-to-back ground outs made it 1-0.

Jared Janczak (9-1) battled around base runners for most of his time on the mound. He stranded two runners in the second and another in the third before getting touched for a run on two hits in the fourth and another on three hits in the fifth. He finished the night allowing three runs on six hits in 4+ innings.

TCU had its best chance to get on the board in the third after a pair of walks and an error loaded the bases with one out. Faedo punched out back-to-back batters to keep the Florida 1-0 lead in tact.

In the eighth, TCU got a pair of singles from Connor Wanhanen and Ryan Merrill to bring the tying run to the plate. A ground out and a strikeout ended the threat.

Stat of the Game

3 – TCU used three freshman pitchers out of the bullpen. Cal Coughlin, Haylen Green and Nick Lodolo allowed just three hits and struck out three in four combined innings of work.

Notes:

• TCU fell to 4-1 in College World Series opening games.

• TCU dropped to 8-9 overall in the College World Series and 5-7 in games played at TD Ameritrade.

• TCU fell to 51-35 all-time in NCAA Tournament play.

• Jared Janczak walked a career-high five batters.

• Austen Wade has reached base safely in 13 straight games.

• Nolan Brown stretched his hitting streak to eight games.

• Cam Warner collected his 21st multi-hit game of the year and the 44th of his career.

Next Up:

TCU drops to 47-17 overall. The Horned Frogs will meet up with Texas A&M on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. The game will be televised on ESPN.

CBD Photo Gallery