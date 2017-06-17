College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: CWS Practice Day Photos

Here are some of the sights from the practice day of the 2017 College World Series by CBD Photographer Steve Cheng.

2017 College World Series, Day 1: CSUF starts batting practice.
2017 College World Series, Day 1: CSUF infielder Sahid Valenzuela
2017 College World Series, Day 1
2017 College World Series, Day 1: FSU equipment trainers apply World Series decals on team helmets.
2017 College World Series, Day 1: LSU head coach Paul Mainieri signs an LSU base for a young fan during their team autograph session.
2017 College World Series, Day 1
2017 College World Series, Day 1: TCU helmets in their dugout prior to taking the field for batting practice.
2017 College World Series, Day 1: FSU arrives at Creighton University for team dinner.
