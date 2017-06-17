2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America Teams announced

The 2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams have been released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. Fifteen of the student-athletes selected for All-America teams are playing in the NCAA Div. I College World Series starting this weekend in Omaha, led by four from the University of Louisville.

First recognized in 1949, the ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans are selected by the ABCA All-America committee, which is chaired by Dean Ehehalt of Monmouth University. The committee also includes head coaches Mike Stone (Massachusetts), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Butch Thompson (Auburn), Steve Jaksa (Central Michigan), Dan Heefner (Dallas Baptist), Tommy Raffo (Arkansas State) and George Horton (Oregon).

In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, and the ABCA Players of the Year will be announced Wednesday, June 28. ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections, which were announced last Wednesday, were nominated for All-America honors.

The ABCA/Rawlings All-America and Gold Glove Teams are selected in nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 8,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 74th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 4-7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and the approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.

2017-ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams NCAA Div. I All-America First Team Pos. Player Cl. School State C Evan Skoug Jr. TCU TX 1B Brent Rooker Jr. Mississippi State MS 2B Nick Madrigal So. Oregon State OR 3B Jake Burger Jr. Missouri State MO 3B Drew Ellis Jr. Louisville KY SS Logan Warmoth Jr. North Carolina NC OF Greg Deichmann Jr. LSU LA OF Adam Haseley Jr. Virginia VA OF Garrett McCain Jr. Oklahoma State OK DH Keston Hiura Jr. UC Irvine CA UT/P Brendan McKay Jr. Louisville KY P J.B. Bukauskas Jr. North Carolina NC P Steven Gingery So. Texas Tech TX P Tyler Holton So. Florida State FL P David Peterson Jr. Oregon OR P Jake Thompson Jr. Oregon State OR RP Colton Hock Jr. Stanford CA NCAA Div. I All-America Second Team Pos. Player Cl. School State C David Banuelos Jr. Long Beach State CA 1B Jake Adams Jr. Iowa IA 1B Gavin Sheets Jr. Wake Forest NC 2B Braden Shewmake Fr. Texas A&M TX 3B Jake Scheiner Jr. Houston TX SS Jeremy Eierman So. Missouri State MO OF Tanner Allison Jr. Western Michigan MI OF Stuart Fairchild Jr. Wake Forest NC OF Niko Hulsizer So. Morehead State KY OF Scott Hurst Jr. Cal State Fullerton CA OF Travis Swaggerty So. South Alabama AL DH Ryan Flick Jr. Tennessee Tech TN P Cory Abbott Jr. Loyola Marymount CA P Alex Faedo Jr. Florida FL P Jared Janczak So. TCU TX P Alex Lange Jr. LSU LA P Gunner Leger Jr. Louisiana LA P Casey Mize So. Auburn AL RP Lincoln Henzman Jr. Louisville KY RP Wyatt Marks Jr. Louisiana LA NCAA Div. I All-America Third Team Pos. Player Cl. School State C Rob Calabrese Jr. Illinois-Chicago IL C Brent Diaz Jr. Louisiana Tech LA 1B Austin Listi Sr. Dallas Baptist TX 1B JJ Matijevic Jr. Arizona AZ 2B Chris Hess Jr. Rhode Island RI 2B Riley Mahan Jr. Kentucky KY 2B Jared Young Jr. Old Dominion VA 3B Dallas Carroll Sr. Utah UT SS Devin Hairston Jr. Louisville KY SS Kevin Merrell Jr. South Florida FL SS Zach Rutherford Jr. Old Dominion VA SS Danny Sheehan Sr. San Diego State CA OF Tyler Adkison Jr. San Diego State CA OF Mike Corin Sr. Rhode Island RI OF Logan Farrar Sr. VCU VA OF Will Robertson Sr. Davidson NC OF Matt Wallner Fr. Southern Mississippi MI DH Quincy Nieporte Sr. Florida State FL P Trey Cumbie So Houston TX P Heath Donica Sr. Sam Houston State TX P Devin Hemmerich Sr. Norfolk State VA P Sean Mooney Fr. St. John’s NY P Joey Murray So. Kent State OH P Aaron Phillips Jr. St. Bonaventure NY P JP Sears Jr. The Citadel SC RP John Russell Jr. Connecticut CT