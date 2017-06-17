2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America Teams announced

The 2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams have been released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. Fifteen of the student-athletes selected for All-America teams are playing in the NCAA Div. I College World Series starting this weekend in Omaha, led by four from the University of Louisville.
First recognized in 1949, the ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans are selected by the ABCA All-America committee, which is chaired by Dean Ehehalt of Monmouth University. The committee also includes head coaches Mike Stone (Massachusetts), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Butch Thompson (Auburn), Steve Jaksa (Central Michigan), Dan Heefner (Dallas Baptist), Tommy Raffo (Arkansas State) and George Horton (Oregon).
In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, and the ABCA Players of the Year will be announced Wednesday, June 28. ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections, which were announced last Wednesday, were nominated for All-America honors.
The ABCA/Rawlings All-America and Gold Glove Teams are selected in nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 8,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 74th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 4-7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and the approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.
|2017-ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams
|NCAA Div. I All-America First Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Cl.
|School
|State
|C
|Evan Skoug
|Jr.
|TCU
|TX
|1B
|Brent Rooker
|Jr.
|Mississippi State
|MS
|2B
|Nick Madrigal
|So.
|Oregon State
|OR
|3B
|Jake Burger
|Jr.
|Missouri State
|MO
|3B
|Drew Ellis
|Jr.
|Louisville
|KY
|SS
|Logan Warmoth
|Jr.
|North Carolina
|NC
|OF
|Greg Deichmann
|Jr.
|LSU
|LA
|OF
|Adam Haseley
|Jr.
|Virginia
|VA
|OF
|Garrett McCain
|Jr.
|Oklahoma State
|OK
|DH
|Keston Hiura
|Jr.
|UC Irvine
|CA
|UT/P
|Brendan McKay
|Jr.
|Louisville
|KY
|P
|J.B. Bukauskas
|Jr.
|North Carolina
|NC
|P
|Steven Gingery
|So.
|Texas Tech
|TX
|P
|Tyler Holton
|So.
|Florida State
|FL
|P
|David Peterson
|Jr.
|Oregon
|OR
|P
|Jake Thompson
|Jr.
|Oregon State
|OR
|RP
|Colton Hock
|Jr.
|Stanford
|CA
|NCAA Div. I All-America Second Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Cl.
|School
|State
|C
|David Banuelos
|Jr.
|Long Beach State
|CA
|1B
|Jake Adams
|Jr.
|Iowa
|IA
|1B
|Gavin Sheets
|Jr.
|Wake Forest
|NC
|2B
|Braden Shewmake
|Fr.
|Texas A&M
|TX
|3B
|Jake Scheiner
|Jr.
|Houston
|TX
|SS
|Jeremy Eierman
|So.
|Missouri State
|MO
|OF
|Tanner Allison
|Jr.
|Western Michigan
|MI
|OF
|Stuart Fairchild
|Jr.
|Wake Forest
|NC
|OF
|Niko Hulsizer
|So.
|Morehead State
|KY
|OF
|Scott Hurst
|Jr.
|Cal State Fullerton
|CA
|OF
|Travis Swaggerty
|So.
|South Alabama
|AL
|DH
|Ryan Flick
|Jr.
|Tennessee Tech
|TN
|P
|Cory Abbott
|Jr.
|Loyola Marymount
|CA
|P
|Alex Faedo
|Jr.
|Florida
|FL
|P
|Jared Janczak
|So.
|TCU
|TX
|P
|Alex Lange
|Jr.
|LSU
|LA
|P
|Gunner Leger
|Jr.
|Louisiana
|LA
|P
|Casey Mize
|So.
|Auburn
|AL
|RP
|Lincoln Henzman
|Jr.
|Louisville
|KY
|RP
|Wyatt Marks
|Jr.
|Louisiana
|LA
|NCAA Div. I All-America Third Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Cl.
|School
|State
|C
|Rob Calabrese
|Jr.
|Illinois-Chicago
|IL
|C
|Brent Diaz
|Jr.
|Louisiana Tech
|LA
|1B
|Austin Listi
|Sr.
|Dallas Baptist
|TX
|1B
|JJ Matijevic
|Jr.
|Arizona
|AZ
|2B
|Chris Hess
|Jr.
|Rhode Island
|RI
|2B
|Riley Mahan
|Jr.
|Kentucky
|KY
|2B
|Jared Young
|Jr.
|Old Dominion
|VA
|3B
|Dallas Carroll
|Sr.
|Utah
|UT
|SS
|Devin Hairston
|Jr.
|Louisville
|KY
|SS
|Kevin Merrell
|Jr.
|South Florida
|FL
|SS
|Zach Rutherford
|Jr.
|Old Dominion
|VA
|SS
|Danny Sheehan
|Sr.
|San Diego State
|CA
|OF
|Tyler Adkison
|Jr.
|San Diego State
|CA
|OF
|Mike Corin
|Sr.
|Rhode Island
|RI
|OF
|Logan Farrar
|Sr.
|VCU
|VA
|OF
|Will Robertson
|Sr.
|Davidson
|NC
|OF
|Matt Wallner
|Fr.
|Southern Mississippi
|MI
|DH
|Quincy Nieporte
|Sr.
|Florida State
|FL
|P
|Trey Cumbie
|So
|Houston
|TX
|P
|Heath Donica
|Sr.
|Sam Houston State
|TX
|P
|Devin Hemmerich
|Sr.
|Norfolk State
|VA
|P
|Sean Mooney
|Fr.
|St. John’s
|NY
|P
|Joey Murray
|So.
|Kent State
|OH
|P
|Aaron Phillips
|Jr.
|St. Bonaventure
|NY
|P
|JP Sears
|Jr.
|The Citadel
|SC
|RP
|John Russell
|Jr.
|Connecticut
|CT