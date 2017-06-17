College Baseball Daily

2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America Teams announced

2017 Top Players
The 2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams have been released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. Fifteen of the student-athletes selected for All-America teams are playing in the NCAA Div. I College World Series starting this weekend in Omaha, led by four from the University of Louisville.

First recognized in 1949, the ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans are selected by the ABCA All-America committee, which is chaired by Dean Ehehalt of Monmouth University. The committee also includes head coaches Mike Stone (Massachusetts), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Butch Thompson (Auburn), Steve Jaksa (Central Michigan), Dan Heefner (Dallas Baptist), Tommy Raffo (Arkansas State) and George Horton (Oregon).

In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, and the ABCA Players of the Year will be announced Wednesday, June 28. ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections, which were announced last Wednesday, were nominated for All-America honors.

The ABCA/Rawlings All-America and Gold Glove Teams are selected in nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 8,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 74th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 4-7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and the approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.

 

2017-ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams
NCAA Div. I All-America First Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Evan Skoug Jr. TCU TX
1B Brent Rooker Jr. Mississippi State MS
2B Nick Madrigal So. Oregon State OR
3B Jake Burger Jr. Missouri State MO
3B Drew Ellis Jr. Louisville KY
SS Logan Warmoth Jr. North Carolina NC
OF Greg Deichmann Jr. LSU LA
OF Adam Haseley Jr. Virginia VA
OF Garrett McCain Jr. Oklahoma State OK
DH Keston Hiura Jr. UC Irvine CA
UT/P Brendan McKay Jr. Louisville KY
P J.B. Bukauskas Jr. North Carolina NC
P Steven Gingery So. Texas Tech TX
P Tyler Holton So. Florida State FL
P David Peterson Jr. Oregon OR
P Jake Thompson Jr. Oregon State OR
RP Colton Hock Jr. Stanford CA
 
NCAA Div. I All-America Second Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C David Banuelos Jr. Long Beach State CA
1B Jake Adams Jr. Iowa IA
1B Gavin Sheets Jr. Wake Forest NC
2B Braden Shewmake Fr. Texas A&M TX
3B Jake Scheiner Jr. Houston TX
SS Jeremy Eierman So. Missouri State MO
OF Tanner Allison Jr. Western Michigan MI
OF Stuart Fairchild Jr. Wake Forest NC
OF Niko Hulsizer So. Morehead State KY
OF Scott Hurst Jr. Cal State Fullerton CA
OF Travis Swaggerty So. South Alabama AL
DH Ryan Flick Jr. Tennessee Tech TN
P Cory Abbott Jr. Loyola Marymount CA
P Alex Faedo Jr. Florida FL
P Jared Janczak So. TCU TX
P Alex Lange Jr. LSU LA
P Gunner Leger Jr. Louisiana LA
P Casey Mize So. Auburn AL
RP Lincoln Henzman Jr. Louisville KY
RP Wyatt Marks Jr. Louisiana LA
 
NCAA Div. I All-America Third Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Rob Calabrese Jr. Illinois-Chicago IL
C Brent Diaz Jr. Louisiana Tech LA
1B Austin Listi Sr. Dallas Baptist TX
1B JJ Matijevic Jr. Arizona AZ
2B Chris Hess Jr. Rhode Island RI
2B Riley Mahan Jr. Kentucky KY
2B Jared Young Jr. Old Dominion VA
3B Dallas Carroll Sr. Utah UT
SS Devin Hairston Jr. Louisville KY
SS Kevin Merrell Jr. South Florida FL
SS Zach Rutherford Jr. Old Dominion VA
SS Danny Sheehan Sr. San Diego State CA
OF Tyler Adkison Jr. San Diego State CA
OF Mike Corin Sr. Rhode Island RI
OF Logan Farrar Sr. VCU VA
OF Will Robertson Sr. Davidson NC
OF Matt Wallner Fr. Southern Mississippi MI
DH Quincy Nieporte Sr. Florida State FL
P Trey Cumbie So Houston TX
P Heath Donica Sr. Sam Houston State TX
P Devin Hemmerich Sr. Norfolk State VA
P Sean Mooney Fr. St. John’s NY
P Joey Murray So. Kent State OH
P Aaron Phillips Jr. St. Bonaventure NY
P JP Sears Jr. The Citadel SC
RP John Russell Jr. Connecticut CT
