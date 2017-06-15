Stanford set to name Cal Head Coach David Esquer

Stanford is set to name Cal head coach David Esquer to the same position replacing longtime Cardinal head coach Mark Marquess. Esquer led the Bears to the College World Series during the 2011 season in which the Bears program was threatened to be cut. Esquer played at Stanford graduating in 1987 and served as an assistant coach from 1991 through the 1997 season.

