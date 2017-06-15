College Baseball Daily

Maryland to name Rob Vaughn as Head Coach

Big Ten, New Coach
Maryland assistant coach Rob Vaughn will be promoted to head coach according to sources close to the situation. Vaughn has been with the Terps since 2012 and helped develop the Maryland program into a consistent NCAA program the last few years. More information will be posted soon on this story. 

