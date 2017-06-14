NCBWA Announces 2017 All-America Team

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (NCBWA) – After two rounds of voting by the organization, 71 baseball student-athletes comprise the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s 22nd Annual All-America first, second and third teams, as announced on Wednesday.
Twenty-one different conferences are represented with nine conference championship teams included. The three All-America squads are also made up of 14 conference players of the year, 12 conference pitchers of the year winners and 12 first-round draft picks in the recent Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Members of this year’s team lead or are tied for the lead nationally in 16 different categories, including batting average (Keston Hiura, UC Irvine, .442), hits per game (Adam Groesbeck, Air Force, 1.82), home runs (Jake Adams, Iowa, 29), home runs per game (Adams, Iowa, 0.48), on-base percentage (Hiura, UC Irvine, .567), RBI per game (Niko Hulszier, Morehead State, 1.39), slugging percentage (Brent Rooker, Mississippi State, .810), total bases (Rooker, Mississippi State, 201), walks (Seth Beer, Clemson, 2016 Dick Howser Trophy recipient, 64), walks per game (D.J. Artis, Liberty, 1.19), doubles (Rooker, Mississippi State, 30), hits allowed per nine innings (Wyatt Marks, Louisiana, 4.40), strikeouts (JP Sears, The Citadel, 142), strikeout to walk ratio (Casey
Mize, Auburn, 12.11), strikeouts per nine innings (Marks, Louisiana, 15.17) and victories (Jake Thompson, Oregon State, 14).
Previous NCBWA All-America teams from 1996-2016 have featured the likes of P Stephen Strasburg of San Diego State, OF J.D. Drew of Florida State, P-DH Jason Jennings of Baylor, 1B Mark Teixeira of Georgia Tech, RHP Mark Prior of Southern California, SS Khalil Greene of Clemson, SS-2B Rickie Weeks of Southern, 3B Alex Gordon of Nebraska, P David Price of Vanderbilt, P-DH Brad Lincoln of Houston, C Buster Posey of Florida State, catcher Mike Zunino of Florida, 3B Kris Bryant of San Diego, P-1B A.J. Reed from Kentucky; OF Andrew Benintendi from Arkansas, OF Beer among others.
