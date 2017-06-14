NCBWA Announces 2017 All-America Team

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (NCBWA) – After two rounds of voting by the organization, 71 baseball student-athletes comprise the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s 22nd Annual All-America first, second and third teams, as announced on Wednesday.

Twenty-one different conferences are represented with nine conference championship teams included. The three All-America squads are also made up of 14 conference players of the year, 12 conference pitchers of the year winners and 12 first-round draft picks in the recent Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Members of this year’s team lead or are tied for the lead nationally in 16 different categories, including batting average (Keston Hiura, UC Irvine, .442), hits per game (Adam Groesbeck, Air Force, 1.82), home runs (Jake Adams, Iowa, 29), home runs per game (Adams, Iowa, 0.48), on-base percentage (Hiura, UC Irvine, .567), RBI per game (Niko Hulszier, Morehead State, 1.39), slugging percentage (Brent Rooker, Mississippi State, .810), total bases (Rooker, Mississippi State, 201), walks (Seth Beer, Clemson, 2016 Dick Howser Trophy recipient, 64), walks per game (D.J. Artis, Liberty, 1.19), doubles (Rooker, Mississippi State, 30), hits allowed per nine innings (Wyatt Marks, Louisiana, 4.40), strikeouts (JP Sears, The Citadel, 142), strikeout to walk ratio (Casey

Mize, Auburn, 12.11), strikeouts per nine innings (Marks, Louisiana, 15.17) and victories (Jake Thompson, Oregon State, 14).

Previous NCBWA All-America teams from 1996-2016 have featured the likes of P Stephen Strasburg of San Diego State, OF J.D. Drew of Florida State, P-DH Jason Jennings of Baylor, 1B Mark Teixeira of Georgia Tech, RHP Mark Prior of Southern California, SS Khalil Greene of Clemson, SS-2B Rickie Weeks of Southern, 3B Alex Gordon of Nebraska, P David Price of Vanderbilt, P-DH Brad Lincoln of Houston, C Buster Posey of Florida State, catcher Mike Zunino of Florida, 3B Kris Bryant of San Diego, P-1B A.J. Reed from Kentucky; OF Andrew Benintendi from Arkansas, OF Beer among others.

2017 NCBWA DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA TEAM Pos. First Team School Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown C Riley Adams San Diego 6-4 225 Jr. Encinitas, Calif. 1B Brent Rooker Mississippi State 6-4 220 r-Jr. Germantown, Tenn. 2B Braden Shewmake Texas A&M 6-4 180 Fr. Wylie, Texas 3B Jake Burger Missouri State 6-2 210 Jr. Chesterfield, Mo. SS Jeremy Eierman Missouri State 6-1 205 So. Warsaw, Mo. OF Greg Deichmann LSU 6-2 209 Jr. Metairie, La. OF Stuart Fairchild Wake Forest 6-0 205 Jr. Seattle, Wash. OF Niko Hulsizer Morehead State 6-1 210 So. Mohnton, Pa. OF Matt Wallner Southern Miss 6-5 220 Fr. Forest Lake, Minn. DH Keston Hiura UC Irvine 5-11 190 Jr. Valencia, Calif. UT Brendan McKay Louisville 6-2 220 Jr. Darlington, Pa. SP J.B. Bukauskas North Carolina 6-0 201 Jr. Ashburn, Va. SP Trey Cumbie Houston 6-2 206 So. Lufkin, Texas SP David Peterson Oregon 6-3 235 Jr. Denver, Colo. SP Jake Thompson Oregon State 6-2 201 r-Jr. Florence, Ore. RP Michael Byrne Florida 6-2 205 So. Orlando, Fla. RP Lincoln Henzman Louisville 6-2 205 Jr. Lexington, Ky. RP Josh Hiatt North Carolina 5-11 176 r-Fr. Charlotte, N.C. RP Colton Hock Stanford 6-5 235 Jr. Bloomsburg, Pa. RP Kenyon Yovan Oregon 6-3 222 Fr. Beaverton, Ore. Second Team: C Ben Breazeale, Wake Forest, Sr.; 1B Jake Adams, Iowa, Jr.; 2B Riley Mahan, Kentucky, Jr.; 3B Drew Ellis, Louisville, Jr.; SS Jake Scheiner, Houston, Jr.; OF Seth Beer, Clemson, So.; OF Adam Groesbeck, Air Force, Sr.; OF Brandon Gutzler, Murray State, r-Jr.; DH Alfonso Rivas, Arizona, So.; UT Adam Haseley, Virginia, Jr.; SP Cory Abbott, Loyola Marymount, Jr.; SP Miguel Ausua, Oral Roberts, Jr.; SP Griffin Canning, UCLA, Jr.; SP Alex Faedo, Florida, Jr.; SP Logan Gilbert, Stetson, So.; SP Jared Janczak, TCU, r-So.; SP Alex Lange, LSU, Jr.; RP Ross Learned, Purdue, Jr.; RP Wyatt Marks, Louisiana, Jr.; RP Troy Montemayor, Baylor, Jr.; RP Jake Mulholland, Oregon State, Fr.; RP Nick Sandlin, Southern Miss, So. Third Team: C Evan Skoug, TCU, Jr.; C Travis Watkins, East Carolina, r-Sr.; 1B Ben Fisher, Eastern Kentucky, Sr.; 2B Carson Crites, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.; 3B Carl Stajduhar, New Mexico, Jr.; SS Logan Warmoth, North Carolina, Jr.; Nick Madrigal, Oregon State, So.; OF D.J. Artis, Liberty, So.; OF Bryce Bowman, Western Carolina, r-So.; OF Noah Cummings, Oral Roberts, Jr.; OF Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt, Jr.; OF Brian Miller, North Carolina, Jr.; DH Ryan Flick, Tennessee Tech, Jr.; UT Jake Meyers, Nebraska, Jr.; UT Braden Zarbnisky, West Virginia, So.; SP Drew Hemmerich, Norfolk State, Sr.; SP Brigham Hill, Texas A&M, Jr.; SP Tyler Holton, Florida State, So.; SP Gunner Leger, Louisiana, Jr.; SP Casey Mize, Auburn, So.; SP Sean Mooney, St. John’s, Fr.; SP JP Sears, The Citadel, Jr.; SP Bryan Shaffer, Maryland, Jr.; RP Sam Bordner, Louisville, So.; RP Tommy Doyle, Virginia, Sr.; #RP Alex Padilla, UIC, r-So.; RP Spencer Price, Mississippi State, So.; RP Logan Salow, Kentucky, Sr.