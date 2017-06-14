Logan Warmoth named 2017 Brooks Wallace Award Winner

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three of the last four winners of the Brooks Wallace Award currently occupy spots on Major League rosters.

Very soon, North Carolina junior shortstop Logan Warmoth could be joining the likes of Alex Bregman, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson on a pro roster. He also joins those and other top names as the 2017 winner of the Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation’s top shortstop.

“The selection committee had a tough time this year with five very deserving shortstops to represent what we look for in the Brooks Wallace Award,” said Larry Wallace, co-chair of the award. “We wish all of our finalists the very best in their upcoming careers. Logan Warmoth embodies all that we look for with talent, character, a great attitude and leadership qualities on and off the field to represent the Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year Award.”

The award, sponsored by Mizuno, will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation in July in Miami in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game festivities. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

Warmoth, who was taken 22nd overall by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, was a picture of consistency throughout the season.

The junior from Orlando, Florida, followed a sensational sophomore campaign with an equally stellar season in 2017, hitting .336 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI. He also compiled impressive slugging (.554) and on-base (.404) numbers, stole 18 of 21 bases and finished with a .970 fielding percentage (86 put-outs, 143 assists, seven errors).

In Atlantic Coast Conference play, he was just as outstanding, hitting .331 with six home runs and 19 RBI.

Warmoth has also been named a first-team All-American by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America, as well as earning first-team All-ACC honors at shortstop.