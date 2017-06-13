CBD Update: McKay Taken at No. 4 by Tampa Bay, Speaks to Media on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, KY – Brendan McKay spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium, the day after being selected by the Tampa Bay Rays at No. 4 overall in the MLB Draft. Head coach Dan McDonnell also shared his thoughts on the draft (including Drew Ellis being taken at No. 44 by Arizona) and the upcoming trip to Omaha, his fourth appearance in the College World Series as head coach at Louisville and first since 2014. McDonnell would not name a starter for Louisville’s Game 1 match-up on Sunday against Texas A&M.

