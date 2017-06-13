College Baseball Daily

CBD Photos of the Week: Super Regionals Edition

The traditional dog pile after winning the Super Regionals – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Here are the CBD Photos of the Week Super Regionals Edition from our staff of CBD photographers.

Texas A&M celebrates after win on Saturday.
Brett Conine screams after striking out Banuelos to end the game, picking up the save with the tying run on 3rd base – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
John Sheaks gave up 2 runs on only 2 hits. Both runs that scored got on base after being hit by pitches – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dirt Bag fans were well represented – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: The Oregon State Beavers celebrate a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Christian Donahue (1) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a home run hit by KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers (not pictured) during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Christian Donahue (1) of the Oregon State Beavers and Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a homerun during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
