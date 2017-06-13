CBD Photos of the Week: Super Regionals Edition

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a home run hit by KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers (not pictured) during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)