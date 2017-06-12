UTRGV names Derek Matlock as Head Coach

EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Saturday that Derek Matlock, who spent the last five years as the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at West Virginia and the 19 years prior coaching in Texas, is the new head coach of the UTRGV baseball team.



“On behalf of the department of intercollegiate athletics, I want to welcome Derek and Michel Matlock to the UTRGV family,” UTRGV Director of Athletics Chris King said. “When we started this search, we were looking for someone with deep ties to the state of Texas that could recruit the best and brightest in-state. We also wanted someone with a proven pitching acumen, and we have found that in Coach Matlock. His philosophies on the student-athlete experience align with the vision, core values and purpose of our department. This is an exciting day for UTRGV Baseball.”



West Virginia is coming off its first NCAA Regional berth in 21 years after earning the first at-large bid in program history by going 36-26. In Matlock’s five seasons, West Virginia went 160-127 (.557) and made the Big 12 Tournament every year. Matlock recruited and coached five All-Americans and had six pitchers drafted, including three in the top 15 rounds of the MLB Draft. One of those pitchers was 2013 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Louisville Slugger All-American Harrison Musgrave, who is currently pitching at AAA Albuquerque after being selected by the Colorado Rockies in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.



“I’m fired up for the opportunity to speak with and get to know all of our returning and incoming student-athletes,” Matlock said. “I’m also excited to work with such a strong administration and for the opportunity to be a part of the Rio Grande Valley community. It’s a great baseball area and I want to build a program of which the community can be proud.”



Matlock went to West Virginia after five years as the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at Texas State, a program he helped to four-straight Southland Conference Championships, marking the first conference championships in program history, and two NCAA Regional berths. Overall, Texas State went 219-136 (.617) during Matlock’s tenure, twice winning a program record 41 games. He recruited five All-Americans to Texas State and developed three Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year honorees. Matlock also had eight pitchers selected in the MLB Draft.



Matlock’s 2012 pitching staff put together a streak of 57.2 consecutive scoreless innings, just 6.1 short of the NCAA record, en route to a program record 3.02 ERA.



One of Matlock’s top recruits at Texas State was Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman and four-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt.



Matlock joined Texas State after three seasons as the volunteer assistant coach at TCU, during which time he worked with the pitchers and catchers. TCU went 80-43 during those two seasons, winning back-to-back conference championships and advancing to the NCAA Regionals. Matlock coached two players who went on to be selected in the top two rounds of the MLB Draft, including Lance Broadway, who was the 15th overall pick and went on to pitch for the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. Matlock also coached 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner and 2015 All-Star Jake Arrieta, who led the Chicago Cubs the its first World Series Championship in 108 years last season, and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter.



Matlock gained his first experience in collegiate baseball as manager of the Denton Outlaws of the Texas Collegiate League (TCL) from 2004-07. He finished as the second most successful coach in league history by going 78-63 (.553), winning the 2005 TCL Championship, and earning TCL Coach of the Year honors in 2005 and 2006. He also had the opportunity to coach 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner and 2016 All-Star Corey Kluber, who led the Cleveland Indians to the World Series last season.



“Coach Matlock is a dedicated professional with an authentic and infectious personality,” King said. “After speaking with several of the top head coaches in college baseball, it is clear that Coach Matlock has a strong ability to inspire, communicate and develop relationships with student-athletes. Everyone I spoke to indicated that hiring Coach Matlock is not only a home run, but a grand slam for UTRGV Baseball.”



Matlock began his coaching career as the assistant coach at Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth in 1994 before being elevated to head coach in 1996. Matlock took a program that had never had a winning season and had no baseball field or locker room and won back-to-back district championships en route to ranking in the top 10 in the state. Matlock earned District Coach of the Year honors in 1996 and 1997 and Fort Worth Star-Telegram Coach of the Year honors in 1998.



Matlock then became the head coach at Flower Mound High School from 2000-04, starting a brand new baseball program and ranking in the top five in the nation by his third season. The 2003 squad finished in the top four in the state while the 2004 team finished second.



During his nine seasons as a high school head coach, Matlock went 251-67 (.789).



Matlock earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Studies from UT Arlington in 1992 and his Master of Education from Texas Wesleyan in 2000.



Originally from Fort Worth, Matlock and his wife, Michel, have three sons, Dylan, and twins Ryan and Brett.



“Searching for a head coach can be a long and difficult process, but we were able to accomplish our goals in less than three weeks,” King said. “That would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our baseball sport administrator, Vince Volpe. I want to personally thank him for his hard work and leadership during this endeavor.”



Year-by-Year Collegiate Results

Overall Conference Year School Position W L Pct. W L Pct. 2005 TCU Volunteer Assistant Coach 41 20 .672 20 10 .667 2006 TCU Volunteer Assistant Coach 39 23 .629 17 5 .773 2007 Texas State Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 37 23 .617 20 10 .667 2008 Texas State Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 30 27 .526 19 11 .633 2009 Texas State Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 41 17 .707 24 7 .774 2010 Texas State Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 38 22 .633 23 10 .697 2011 Texas State Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 41 23 .641 24 9 .727 2012 Texas State Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 32 24 .571 19 14 .576 2013 West Virginia Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 33 26 .559 13 11 .542 2014 West Virginia Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 28 26 .519 9 14 .391 2015 West Virginia Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 27 27 .500 9 13 .409 2016 West Virginia Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 36 22 .621 12 11 .522 2017 West Virginia Recruiting Coordinator/Pitching Coach 36 26 .581 12 12 .500 Total 459 306 .600 221 137 .617

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT DEREK MATLOCK

Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks First Baseman/Former Texas State Student-Athlete (2007-09)

Coach Matlock is a great coach and person. I learned a lot playing under him as we won a championship. I congratulate him on the next step in his coaching career and will always root for his teams. I know they will follow Coach Matlock’s intensity and play the game hard and with passion.

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals First Baseman/Former TCU Student-Athlete (2005-09)

Derek Matlock is one of the best baseball guys I have ever had the chance to be around. He has a unique gift to get the most out of his players on and off the field. He brings a passion and work ethic to his job that rubs off on everyone he comes in contact with.

Donnie Hart, Baltimore Orioles Relief Pitcher/Former Texas State Student-Athlete (2010-13)

Coach Matlock has a great passion for baseball and teaching young men about baseball and life. He played a very important role in my life on and off the field as a player at Texas State. The drive and desire he puts forth every day for his student-athletes is hard to find. He brings a level of energy to the field every day that is hard to match but expected to be followed by the players. Coach Matlock never stopped helping anyone no matter how full his plate may have been. A family man with a big heart, Coach Matlock is a great person to have in charge of developing young men into grown men and great baseball players.

Oliver Luck, NCAA Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs/Former West Virginia Athletic Director

Hiring Derek Matlock is a great decision. He’s a coach who’s going to do a marvelous job. The kids are going to love him. He knows Texas like the back of his hand. He’s a really energetic recruiter. This is another really good decision all around for UTRGV.

Randy Mazey, West Virginia Baseball Head Coach

Derek did an outstanding job for us. He has great energy, great excitement, and great enthusiasm. He is a tremendous pitching coach. I think he’ll do an outstanding job trying to lead that program. I’m extremely happy for him and wish him all the best. I know he’ll do well.



Ty Harrington, Texas State Baseball Head Coach

Coach Matlock is an incredibly committed worker who loves baseball. He is a relentless recruiter and has always won wherever he has been.

Jim Schlossnagle, TCU Baseball Head Coach

Derek is an outstanding coach. He has had success at all levels of amateur baseball. Derek is a relentless worker, has incredible positive energy, and has the skills to develop talent at a high level. I have no doubt that UTRGV will be competing at a very high level soon and that Derek will quickly build an all-encompassing program.