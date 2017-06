BATON ROUGE — For the 18th time in program history, the LSU Baseball team is Back Home in Omaha!

LSU (48-17) scored six runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and complete a two-game NCAA Super Regional sweep of Mississippi State, 12-4, early Monday morning at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will take a 16-game winning streak to the 2017 College World Series.

Full Recap