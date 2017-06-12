College Baseball Daily

Florida advances to CWS with 3-0 win over Wake Forest

2017 NCAA Tournament, ACC, SEC
(Photo by Michelle Bishop)

The Florida Gators picked up a 3-0 victory over Wake Forest in the winner take all game of the Gainesville Super Regional. The Gators will take on TCU on Sunday to round out the opening round of the CWS. A full recap will be posted later.

