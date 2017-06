Current University of British Columbia left handed pitcher Claire Eccles pitched the 8th and 9th inning of the Victoria Harbourcats 9-0 defeat to the Wenatchee Applesox. Eccles became the first female to appear in a West Coast League game in history. Her appearance didn’t go too well as she gave up two earned runs, one hit, walking a batter, and hitting another.

