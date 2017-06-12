College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: Texas A&M Wins College Station Super Regional to Advance to Omaha

Texas A&M celebrates after win on Saturday.

Texas A&M used a 7-run eighth inning of Saturday to defeat the pesky Davidson Wildcats 12-6 and advance to the College World Series. 

The Aggies won the first game of the series 7-6 in 15 innings in what ended up being an instant classic as Davidson rallied from 6-run deficit to tie the game in the ninth inning.

Here are some images from the super regional, as well as video from the press conference on Saturday and a link to more images from the weekend:

Davidson tries to catch infield fly.
Davidson infielders converge on pop up.
Walker Pennington (9) round the bases after a home run.
Texas A&M
Texas A&M press conference
Nick Choruby
Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress

 

Images from game one provided by Donald Boyles: https://donaldjboyles.smugmug.com/2017-College-Station-Super-Regional/Game-One-of-the-College-Station-Super-Regional/

