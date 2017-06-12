LYNCHBURG, VA. (NCBWA) – A total of 31 standout freshmen college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2017 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Team, the organization announced today.

The 2017 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 29 different schools and 15 different conferences. Five players on the squad are members of teams which have advanced to the College World Series.

The two All-American teams are also made up of 12 conference “Rookie of the Year” winners. In addition, 17 all-conference honorees appear on the team.

College World Series participant LSU and North Carolina each placed two players on the squad. The SEC led all conferences with six players selected to the two teams combined, putting one player on the first team and five on the second team. The ACC placed four players on the squad, all on the first team, while the American Athletic, Big 12, OVC and Pac-12 each had three players selected.

The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2017 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 13.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport.

NCBWA 2017 Freshman All-America Team

First Team

C Shea Langeliers, Baylor

1B Andrew Vaughn, California

2B Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B Caleb Webster, UNCG

SS Austin Wilhite, Georgia Tech

OF Matt Wallner, Southern Miss

OF Matthew Barefoot, Campbell

OF Grant Little, Texas Tech

DH Ashton McGee, North Carolina

UT Kevin Milam, Saint Mary’s

Pos. Name School

SP Sean Mooney, St. John’s

SP Nick Bennett, Louisville

SP Shane McClanahan, USF

RP Josh Hiatt, North Carolina

RP Kenyon Yovan, Oregon

RP Jake Mulholland, Oregon State

Second Team

C Parker Phillips, Austin Peay

1B Rylan Thomas, UCF

2B Danny Wright, SE Missouri State

3B Davis Sims, Murray State

SS Anthony Prato, UConn

OF Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

OF Will Brennan, Kansas State

DH Cage Cox, Alabama State

SP Ryan Weiss, Wright State

SP Kyle Brnovich, Elon

SP Eric Walker, LSU

RP T.J. Sikkema, Missouri RP Alvin Melendez, Fordham RP Zack Hess, LSU