LYNCHBURG, VA. (NCBWA) – A total of 31 standout freshmen college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2017 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American Team, the organization announced today.
The 2017 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team features players from 29 different schools and 15 different conferences. Five players on the squad are members of teams which have advanced to the College World Series.
The two All-American teams are also made up of 12 conference “Rookie of the Year” winners. In addition, 17 all-conference honorees appear on the team.
College World Series participant LSU and North Carolina each placed two players on the squad. The SEC led all conferences with six players selected to the two teams combined, putting one player on the first team and five on the second team. The ACC placed four players on the squad, all on the first team, while the American Athletic, Big 12, OVC and Pac-12 each had three players selected.
The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2017 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 13.
Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official Web site, www.ncbwa.com.
NCBWA 2017 Freshman All-America Team
First Team
C Shea Langeliers, Baylor
1B Andrew Vaughn, California
2B Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
3B Caleb Webster, UNCG
SS Austin Wilhite, Georgia Tech
OF Matt Wallner, Southern Miss
OF Matthew Barefoot, Campbell
OF Grant Little, Texas Tech
DH Ashton McGee, North Carolina
UT Kevin Milam, Saint Mary’s
SP Sean Mooney, St. John’s
SP Nick Bennett, Louisville
SP Shane McClanahan, USF
RP Josh Hiatt, North Carolina
RP Kenyon Yovan, Oregon
RP Jake Mulholland, Oregon State
Second Team
C Parker Phillips, Austin Peay
1B Rylan Thomas, UCF
2B Danny Wright, SE Missouri State
3B Davis Sims, Murray State
SS Anthony Prato, UConn
OF Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
OF Carlos Cortes, South Carolina
OF Will Brennan, Kansas State
DH Cage Cox, Alabama State
SP Ryan Weiss, Wright State
SP Kyle Brnovich, Elon
SP Eric Walker, LSU
RP T.J. Sikkema, Missouri RP Alvin Melendez, Fordham RP Zack Hess, LSU