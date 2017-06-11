Wake Forest and Florida suspended in Fifth Inning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sunday’s game between No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 4 Florida was suspended in the fifth inning due to inclement weather.

The Demon Deacons, serving as the home team in the game, are leading 5-4 with two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The game will resume on Monday at 1:04 p.m., and if the Deacs win, Game 3 will begin approximately 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

NCAA Championship rules state that all nine innings must be played for the game to be ruled complete.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead behind a three-run blast by Gavin Sheets and solo homer by Ben Breazeale.

Florida cut that margin in half with a two-run homer by Deacon Liput in the third, and tied it with two runs in the top of the fifth.

Johnny Aiello hit an opposite-field home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Wake Forest a 5-4 advantage.