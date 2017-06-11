CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State sweeps by Vanderbilt 9-2 to advance to CWS

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: The Oregon State Beavers celebrate a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Oregon State defeated Vanderbilt 9-2 to advance to the College World Series on Saturday night. CBD photographer Ben Ludeman was on hand and here are some of his best pics from the game.
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Kyle Wright (44) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Julian Infante (22) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Trevor Larnach (11) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: JJ Bleday (51) of the Vanderbilt Commodores loses his bat during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Ethan Paul (10) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a home run hit by KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers (not pictured) during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers and KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrate a home run during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: SKJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a home run during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Bryce Fehmel (26) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Nick Madrigal (3) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Trevor Larnach (11) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers and Jaren Kendall (3) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Nick Madrigal (3) of the Oregon State Beavers and Jaren Kendall (3) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Cadyn Grenier (2) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates being walked while the bases are loaded during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Ethan Paul (10) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Christian Donahue (1) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Maddux Conger (42) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Nick Madrigal (3) of the Oregon State Beavers during a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Bryce Fehmel (26) of the Oregon State Beavers and Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrate after a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: Bryce Fehmel (26) of the Oregon State Beavers and Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrate after a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: The Oregon State Beavers Head Coach Pat Casey celebrates a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 10: The Oregon State Beavers Head Coach Pat Casey celebrates a 9-2 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 10, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)