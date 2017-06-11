2017 Corvallis Super Regional: Beavers Cruise to Omaha with 9-2 Win

Oregon State didn’t waste much time dispatching Vanderbilt 9-2 in the Corvallis Super Regional to earn their spot in the College World Series.

With two outs and a runner on in the third inning, Oregon State got on the board with an RBI single by Steven Kwan. Two batters later KJ Harrison hit a 3-run home run, his second in as many games, to give the Beavers a commanding 4-0 lead.

Vanderbilt tried to make things interesting in the sixth innings when they got two runs off Oregon State starter Bryce Fehmel.

Vanderbilt’s Jaren Kendall had an RBI single in the inning and later came around to score.

However, that would be it for Vanderbilt as Fehmel held them in check the rest of the way. He finished with 10 strikeouts in 9 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits.

The potential first pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, Kyle Wright, got touched up for 7 earned runs on 8 hits and 3 walks in 6.2 innings with 8 strikeouts.

This was a really impressive performance from Oregon State. Every time Vanderbilt had some momentum going their way, the Beavers took it right back.

The Beavers are the most complete team I’ve seen all year, and enter Omaha will a really good chance to take the crown.