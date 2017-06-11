2017 Baton Rouge Super Regional: 4-Run 8th Propels LSU to Game 1 Win

After trailing for seven and a half innings, LSU got four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win game one over Mississippi State 4-3.

Konnor Pilkington had Alex Box Stadium silent for six-plus innings as he didn’t give up a run and allowed just 4 hits and 4 walks with 4 strikeouts.

Then Mississippi State turned it over to their bullpen, which is normally shutdown.

Peyton Plumlee got the Bulldogs out of a jam in the seventh, but began the eighth by walking Kramer Robertson.

A couple of batters later Greg Deichmann doubled in a pair of runs to get LSU on the board and make it a 3-2 game.

Zach Watson followed that up with an RBI single to tie the game. A single and walk loaded the bases for Michael Papierski who gave LSU the lead with a sacrifice fly.

Zack Hess finished the game for LSU on the mound after Alex Lange gave them 7.2 strong innings. Lange gave up 3 runs on 3 hits and 6 walks with 10 strikeouts.

The Bulldogs scored first with a run in the first inning on a hit by pitch. They had an opportunity to do more with the bass loaded and one out, but Lange struck out the next two batters.

Both teams were silent until the eighth when Mississippi State finally got to Lange with a 2-out, 2-RBI double from Cody Brown to make it a 3-0 lead for the Bulldogs.

Things seemed to be going the Bulldogs way at that point, but LSU would not be denied with a roaring comeback.

LSU now will have a chance to get back to Omaha with a win on Sunday.