CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State 8 Vanderbilt 4

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Julian Infante (22) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Nick Madrigal (3) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)