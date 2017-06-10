CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State 8 Vanderbilt 4

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a homerun during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Oregon State defeated Vanderbilt 8-4 in the opening game of the Corvallis Super Regional. Here are some of the best pics from CBD photographer Ben Ludeman. You can check out his full gallery by clicking here
.
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Collin Snider (40) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Jake Thompson (44) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Patrick Raby (29) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Sam Tweedt (12) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Julian Infante (22) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Nick Madrigal (3) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Patrick Raby (29) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Nick Madrigal (3) of the Oregon State Beavers and Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a homer during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a homer during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Trevor Larnach (11), Grant Gambrell (22) and KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrate a homerun during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates a homerun during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Jake Thompson (44) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Jake Thompson (44) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Christian Donahue (1) of the Oregon State Beavers and Julian Infante (22) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Ethan Paul (10) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Trevor Larnach (11) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Jack Anderson (29) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Christian Donahue (1) of the Oregon State Beavers and Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Christian Donahue (1) of the Oregon State Beavers and Connor Kaiser (12) of the Vanderbilt Commodores during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Jake Thompson (44) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Steven Kwan (4) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Cadyn Grenier (2) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Will Toffey (9) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and the team celebrate after a homerun during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Cadyn Grenier (2) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Jake Thompson (44) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 9: Julian Infante (22) of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Jack Anderson (29) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-4 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in an NCAA Championship Super Regional Playoff game on June 9, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)