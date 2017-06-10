2017 Tallahassee Super Regional: Florida State Comes From Behind to Take Game 1 Over Sam Houston State

After falling behind 5-2 through the first three innings, the Florida State Seminoles came from behind to beat Sam Houston State 7-6 in game one of the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Sam Houston State got three runs in the first inning off of Florida State starting pitcher Tyler Holton.

After loading the bases in the first inning, Holton almost got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts. But a hit-batter and a single by Hunter Hearn made it 3-0 Bearkats early.

The two teams exchanged single runs in the next two innings, and Florida State got another run in the fifth to make it a 5-3 game.

The Bearkats extended their lead to 6-3 in the top of the 7th, but Florida State roared back with three in the bottom half of the inning to tie it up.

With two outs to start the bottom of the seventh, Florida State got a single, walk, singled, single and a single to plate three.

It remained tied until the bottom of the ninth when Jackson Lueck came through with the walk-off, RBI hit.

The Seminoles out-hit Sam Houston 13-7 in this game, but Florida State helped out the Bearkats with a couple of errors.

Holton settled down for Florida State and lasted 6.2 innings, allowing 6 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits and 4 walks with 7 strikeouts.

Lueck was 4-5 in the game with 1 run scored and 4 RBI, including the game-winner. Taylor Walls was 2-3 with 3 runs scored at the top of the Florida State lineup.

The Seminoles will try to advance to Omaha on Sunday afternoon, while Sam Houston State tries to keep it’s Cinderella story going.