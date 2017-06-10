2017 Gainesville Super Regional: Gators Get Walk-Off Win in 11th

In a game that took nearly eight hours to complete because of a weather delay, Florida won 2-1 in walk-off fashion over Wake Forest in game one.

Ryan Larson, who didn’t play in the regionals last weekend after getting hit in the face with a pitch two weeks ago, deliver the walk-off hit with two outs and the bases loaded in the 11th inning.

The Gators started the game off with a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

That’s where the game was when they entered a weather delay in the bottom of the fourth.

Florida starting pitcher Alex Faedo did not return after the weather delay. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits and a walk with 9 strikeouts.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Parker Dunshee did return after the delay and was just as solid going 8 innings and allowing just the 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks with 8 strikeouts.

Brady Singer came on in relief after the weather delay and was lights out for 4 innings. He gave up just 2 hits and struck out eight.

It looked like Florida had this one in the bags with closer Michael Byrne coming on in the ninth with a 1-0 lead. But the leadoff hitter in the ninth for Wake Forest, Ben Breazeale, hit an opposite field home run to tie the game.

It was the first blown save of the year for Byrne. He eventually settled down and finished with 6 strikeouts in 3 innings, allowing just the 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks.

Wake Forest had plenty of chances in this game with 9 hits and 3 walks, but couldn’t come up with the big hit.

It helped that Florida pitchers struck out 23 batters in 11 innings. That’s just absurd.

The Gators used their three best pitchers in this game, so you have to wonder how that will affect the rest of this series.

You have to think that the Wake Forest bats will score more than one run in the next two games.

Regardless, Florida takes game one and will have a chance to punch their ticket to Omaha on Sunday with Jackson Kowar on the mound.