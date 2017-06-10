2017 Forth Worth Super Regional: TCU Outlasts Missouri State 3-2 in Game 1

A late rally helped the TCU Horned Frogs earn a 3-2 victory over Missouri State in game one of the Fort Worth super regional.

There were just 11 combined hits in this game with TCU having the 6-5 edge.

The two teams exchanged runs in the second inning. Then Missouri State took a 2-1 lead with a single run in the fifth on an RBI hit by Hunter Steinmetz.

That remained the score until the bottom of the eighth when Evan Skoug hit a 2-run home run to give the Horned Frogs the lead.

Jared Janczak gave up just 2 earned runs in 6.1 innings on 5 hits and 1 walk with 10 strikeouts for TCU.

Dylan Coleman lasted 7.1 innings for Missouri State and gave up just 2 earned runs on 3 hits and 5 walks with 10 strikeouts.

This was a very well pitched game, but TCU got the big hit from its best player with Luken Baker injured.

The Horned Frogs will try to return to Omaha on Sunday in game two with Missouri State.