2017 Corvallis Super Regional: Beavers Take Game One 8-4 over Vanderbilt

The Oregon State Beavers played a complete ballgame as they took game one of the Corvallis super regional 8-4 over Vanderbilt.

Pitching, hitting and defense – Oregon State played all three facets of the game well on Friday night.

The Beavers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to two walks and a 3-run home run by KJ Harrison.

Vanderbilt answered with three runs of their own in the top of second. Jason Delay had a big 2-RBI single in the inning for the Commodores.

However, Oregon State answered right back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs to regain the lead. Nick Madrigal drove in the pair with a 2-out double.

The Beavers added a run in the sixth to take a commanding 6-3 lead.

Oregon State starter Jake Thompson settled down and tossed 7.2 innings, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks with 7 strikeouts.

Will Toffey gave Vanderbilt it’s fourth run of the game with a solo home run in the seventh.

But the Beavers came back in the eighth and added two more runs to make it an 8-4 game.

Vanderbilt wouldn’t go silent in the ninth as they got a lead-off double, followed by a walk. But that would be it as Oregon Stat’s Sam Tweedt would shut the door for the win.

Vanderbilt will send Kyle Wright to the mound on Saturday to try and stave off elimination. Wright will possibly be the first player taken in the MLB Draft on Monday.

Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich has asked not to play at this time after news of his sexual molestation as a 15 year old came out this week. It’s unclear if he’ll pitch at all this weekend.