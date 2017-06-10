2017 College Station Super Regional: Late Surge from Aggies Propels Them to Omaha

Texas A&M scored 10 runs in the final two innings to defeat Davidson 12-6 and punch its ticket to Omaha.

This game started out even enough as each team scored a pair of runs in the third inning. But then Davidson took a commanding 6-2 lead with three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

It looked like Davidson was on it’s way to evening up the College Station Super Regional, but then the Wildcat bullpen fell apart in the eighth inning.

Of course, the Davidson defense didn’t do the pitching any favors as it made two errors in the inning.

Nick Choruby started the seventh with a single and eventually came around to score. Then he capped the scoring in the inning with a 2-RBI single to give Texas A&M a 9-6 lead.

Walker Pennington put an exclamation point on the game with a 3-run home run in the top of the ninth.

Five of the 12 runs given up by Davidson pitching were unearned. This was certainly not the prettiest game from a pitching and defense stand point.

With the win Texas A&M advances to the College World Series in Omaha next weekend.

The Cinderella story in Davidson comes to an end. But I will admit that I was very impressed with this team. They went to North Carolina and beat them twice, and then gave Texas A&M all they could handle in College Station, which was an electric environment.

Congrats to both of these teams, and good luck to Texas A&M in Omaha.