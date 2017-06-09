2017 Long Beach Super Regional: 3-run First Gives LBSU Game 1 Win over Cal State Fullerton

Long Beach State used a 3-run first inning to defeat Big West rival Cal State Fullerton 3-0 in game one of the Long Beach Super Regional.

This game was literally over from the beginning as Long Beach State jumped all over Cal State Fullerton starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the first inning.

The Dirtbags got a walk, a single and two doubles in the first inning to grab a 3-0 lead.

That was all Long Beach State starting pitcher Darren McCaughan would need as he pitched 7 shutout innings allowing just 2 hits and 2 walks with 7 strikeouts. He had a perfect game through four innings before hitting the leadoff batter in the fifth, but he was able to get a double-play from the next batter and avoid any trouble.

Luke Rasmussen was 2-3 with an RBI for Long Beach State who had 8 hits on in the game.

After McCaughan pitched the first seven innings, Long Beach State used four pitchers to get the final six outs.

The Titans made some noise in the ninth getting the first two batters on base, and then eventually loading the bases with 1 out. But Long Beach State’s Chris Rivera struck out the next two batters to hold onto the lead.

Cal State Fullerton left at least one runner on base in each of the last five innings.

The pitching for Long Beach State was brilliant in this game giving up just 4 hits and 3 walks with 11 strikeouts.

These two teams will play again on Saturday with Long Beach State hoping to earn a spot in the College World Series.