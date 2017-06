Daren Stoltzfus of WCIV in Charleston, SC is reporting that East Tennessee State coach Tony Skole will be named the new head coach at The Citadel replacing long time head coach Fred Jordan. We will have more information as it comes available but Daren’s tweet is below.

BREAKING: Source tells Sports4 current ETSU HC and Citadel HOF Tony Skole will be named next @CitadelBaseball coach pic.twitter.com/kUwYMI8VIU — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 8, 2017