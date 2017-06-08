Oregon State Pitcher Luke Heimlich’s Sex Crime Emerges

The Oregonian is reporting that current Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich sex offender registration lapse. Back when Heimlich was a teenager, he plead guilty of sexually molesting a six year old and had to register as a sex offender. Heimlich originally registered in Benton County, Washington where he is from but after arriving at Oregon State, he let it his registration lapse back home. In April, he was cited for failing to register according to court records. It is unclear if Oregon State knew about Heimlich’s guilty plea when he joined the school according to The Oregonian but the school is provided of all sex offenders in the county and cross references them. This news can’t be great as the Beavers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend for a spot in a Super Regional.

You can check out the full article by clicking here.

The editor of the Oregonian has published an article on how the story came to their attention. I highly recommend checking it out by clicking here.