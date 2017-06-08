Louisville Ready for Super Regional against Kentucky, McClure to Start Game One

LOUISVILLE, KY – On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Dan McDonnell announced that Kade McClure will start Game One of Louisville’s Super Regional against Kentucky. The first of the best-of-three series is set for noon on Friday. UK’s Game One starter will be freshman LHP Zack Thompson.

Just before the press conference, Baseball America named Brendan McKay its 2017 College Player of the Year. “There was never entitlement with him,” McDonnell said when reflecting on the career of his two-way star. When asked if McKay will be the starting pitcher for Saturday’s Game 2, McDonnell would not be definitive and said anything could happen.

Devin Hairston, who won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award, has also emerged into an often-overlooked star on the team. “He could go down as the greatest shortstop I’ve ever coached,” McDonnell said of Hairston.

VIDEO: Dan McDonnell speaking to the media.

VIDEO: Louisville’s Colby Fitch, Brendan McKay and Devin Hairston take batting practice at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville Super Regional TV Schedule

Game 1: Friday, June 9 – Noon (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, June 10 – Noon (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 11 – Noon (ESPN or ESPN2)