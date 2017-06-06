CBD Photo Gallery: Photos of the 2017 Regionals

Texas’s Michael Cantu misses the plate as he slides around David Banuelos- Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos[/caption]The 2017 Regionals were held over the weekend and College Baseball Daily was at many different regionals throughout the country. Here are 20 of the best pictures that we selected to feature.

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Griffin Dey (32) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina infielder Duke Kinamon (12) BYU Cougars infielder Tanner Chauncey (12) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Holy Cross infielder Chris Rinaldi (2) leads off second base during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Texas’s Michael Cantu misses the plate as he slides around David Banuelos- Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Rasmussen and Banuelos put the break sign on after scoring in the 6th inning – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: The Oregon State Beavers celebrate a home run hit by Jack Anderson (29) of the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning of an 11-0 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/2/17: NCAA Regionals Stanford vs Fullerton at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos 6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: The Yale Bulldogs celebrate scoring a run during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament. 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily BYU Cougars pitcher Maverik Buffo (32) – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Bill Schlich (12) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman) – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Drew Rasmussen (25) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman) – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Michael Gretler (10) of the Oregon State Beavers after hitting a home run during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)