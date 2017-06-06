2017 NCAA Super Regionals Schedule Announced

INDIANAPOLIS—The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 (if necessary). The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parenthesis.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 – All times are Eastern

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon St. (52-4)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Cal St. Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach St. (41-18-1)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN), Noon (ESPN/ESPN2)

The following four best-of-three super regionals will be played Saturday, June 10, Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12 (if necessary).

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Eastern

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Sam Houston St. (44-21) at Florida St. (43-21)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN/ESPN2), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Mississippi St. (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Missouri St. (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)

3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), **1 p.m./4 p.m./7 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

**to be determined, Sunday, June 11

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, will be announced Monday, June 12. The ESPN family of networks and www.NCAA.com/cws will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available. The 71st College World Series begins play Saturday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.