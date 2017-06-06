2017 Fort Worth Regional: Day 3 Recap

Game 5: Dallas Baptist 11 Virginia 8

The DBU Patriots scored nine runs in the first two innings and held off a ninth-inning rally in an 11-8 victory over No. 11 Virginia (43-16) behind the right arm of Ray Gaither and some hot hitting. Gaither picked up the win to prolong the DBU season by striking out six in seven innings and allowing only four hits. The Patriot offense blasted three more homeruns to bring their tournament total to eleven and also were the beneficiaries of seven walks and four hit by pitches from Cavalier pitching.



The Cavaliers jumped out to an early one-run lead against Gaither after two walks and a soft single in the first inning but Virginia pitching returned the favor in the Patriot half of the frame. DBU opened the game with four free passes, two walks and two hit by pitches, to tie the game at one without swinging the bat. Tim Millard then singled up the middle with the bases loaded to score two more and Camden Duzenack singled and Jon Skidmore walked with the bases loaded to complete the DBU scoring in the first inning with five runs.

Game 6: TCU 15 Dallas Baptist 3

