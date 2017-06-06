College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

2017 Fayetteville Regional: Missouri State 3 Arkansas 2

2017 NCAA Tournament, Missouri Valley, SEC
Comments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Missouri State rode Jeremy Eierman’s tie-breaking two-run homer and a shutdown pitching performance from three hurlers to a 3-2 victory over Arkansas to clinch the Fayetteville Regional crown and the program’s second NCAA Super Regional berth in three seasons Monday evening at Baum Stadium.

Full Recap

College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme