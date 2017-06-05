College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photo Gallery: Long Beach State defeats Texas 4-3

2017 NCAA Tournament, Big 12, Big West, CBD Photo Gallery
Comments

Josh Advocate reacts after striking out Cantu to end the game and give Long Beach another day – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Long Beach State defeated Texas 4-3 to force a winner take all game on Monday evening in the Long Beach State Regional. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

Traditional Longhorn pregame solute to their fans – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Tyler Radcliffe gave Long Beach a much needed strong 5 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kacy Clemens tosses the bat away thinking the last pitch was ball four, but home plate umpire, Costello calls him out on strikes – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brock Lundquist – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brett Boswell forces David Banuelos at second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Tyler Radcliffe struck out 7 Longhorns in 5 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Johnson gave the Longhorns 7 strong innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Batboy put the whammy on 2’s – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ramsey Romano – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Zane Gurwitz went 2 for 4 knocking in one run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Long Beach Catcher, David Banuelos blocks the plate as Michael Cantu races home – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Texas’s Michael Cantu misses the plate as he slides around David Banuelos- Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Michael Cantu reacts as he is tagged out by David Banuelos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Home Plate Umpire, Perry Costello, calls Michael Cantu out after he missed home plate – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Josh Advocate reacts after striking out Cantu to end the game and give Long Beach another day – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme