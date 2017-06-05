CBD Photo Gallery: Yale defeats Holy Cross 9-5

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Alex Stiegler (15) of the Yale Bulldogs is tagged out by Cam O’Neill (13) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)