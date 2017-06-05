CBD Photo Gallery: Yale defeats Holy Cross 9-5

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Tyler Sapsford (16) of the Yale Bulldogs during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Yale defeated Holy Cross 9-5 in an elimination game of the Corvallis Regional. Here are some of the best pics from CBD photographer Ben Ludeman. You can check out the rest of his gallery by clicking here
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Tim DeGraw (2) of the Yale Bulldogs during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Alex Stiegler (15) of the Yale Bulldogs is tagged out by Cam O’Neill (13) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Cam O’Neill (13) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Bill Schlich (12) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Justin Finan (35) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Alex Stiegler (15) of the Yale Bulldogs during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Harrison White (5) of the Yale Bulldogs during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Bill Schlich (12) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Richard Slenker (9) of the Yale Bulldogs during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Tyler Sapsford (16) of the Yale Bulldogs during a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: The Yale Bulldogs celebrate after a 9-5 Yale Bulldogs victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)