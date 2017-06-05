CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State defeats Yale 8-1

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Tyler Sapsford (16) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs and Cadyn Grenier (2) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)