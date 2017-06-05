CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State defeats Yale 8-1

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs and Cadyn Grenier (2) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Oregon State defeated Yale 8-1 to advance to the Super Regionals. Here are some of the best pics from CBD Photographer Ben Ludeman and his full gallery is available by clicking here.
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Drew Rasmussen (25) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Harrison White (5) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Drew Rasmussen (25) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Drew Rasmussen (25) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Jack Anderson (29) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Michael Gretler (10) of the Oregon State Beavers after hitting a home run during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Tyler Sapsford (16) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs and Cadyn Grenier (2) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Goss Stadium during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Cadyn Grenier (2) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: KJ Harrison (24) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Simon Whiteman (1) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Michael Gretler (10) of the Oregon State Beavers during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Dai Dai Otaka (4) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Griffin Dey (32) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 4: Griffin Dey (32) of the Yale Bulldogs during an 8-1 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 4, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)