2017 Tallahassee Regional: Day 3 Recap

Game 5: Florida State 5 Tennessee Tech 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State (41-21) won its second elimination game of the Tallahassee Regional, beating Tennessee Tech 5-3 Sunday afternoon on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium. FSU got six of its 11 hits from the 6-9 slots in the lineup, and Alec Byrd improved to 4-2 after allowing one run in 2.2 innings of relief.

Tennessee Tech (41-21) twice took one run leads and FSU immediately answered to tie the game. In the second inning, after a two-hour, 25-minute rain delay, FSU starter Cole Sands walked Ryan Flick, Chris Brown singled off the right field wall, and Matt Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A bases loaded walk to Collin Harris, the nine-hole hitter, gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead. Sands answered with a strike out of Alex Junior.

Game 6: Florida State 8 Auburn 7 (10 innings)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the third time in two days, Florida State (42-21) won an elimination game, this time an 8-7, 10-inning win over Auburn (37-25) on a walk-off hit by pitch of J.C. Flowers on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles and Tigers will play the final game of the regional Monday at 7:00 p.m., with the winner advancing to next weekend’s Super Regional.

The game appeared destined for a slugfest, with FSU leading 6-3 through three innings. But Auburn’s run in the eighth inning was the only other run scored before a wild ninth inning that saw Auburn score three runs to take a 7-6 lead and Florida State answer on Dylan Busby’s second triple of the season to score Taylor Walls. In the 10th, Auburn stranded a pair of runners, and Florida State loaded the bases on two walks and an infield single before Flowers was plunked to score Drew Mendoza.

