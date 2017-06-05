2017 Lubbock Regional: Sam Houston State 4 Texas Tech 3

LUBBOCK – The Sam Houston State Bearkats rallied from a two-run deficit for a 4-3 win on Monday over No. 5 Texas Tech at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park to claim the NCAA Lubbock Regional, advancing to the first Super Regional in program history.

The Kats (44-21) found themselves down 3-1 to the No. 5 Red Raiders (45-17) in the bottom of the fifth, but answered with three runs in the next two innings to retake the lead. Meanwhile, Lubbock Regional MVP Riley Cooper picked up his third win of the tournament with 4.2 innings of relief.

That came less than 24 hours after Cooper picked up the win with 3.2 innings of relief in the first game of the regional final on Sunday. The win pushes Sam Houston into the Super Regional, making the Kats the first team out of the Southland Conference to ever advance past the regional round.

