2017 Long Beach Regional: Day 3 Recap

Long Beach State 7 San Diego State 4

LONG BEACH, Calif. – In a must-win situation on Sunday afternoon, the Dirtbags came through with a 7-4 victory over San Diego State (42-21) to stay alive in the Long Beach Regional. Long Beach State (39-18-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first, but scored five unanswered runs and held on for the win. LBSU will have a rematch with Texas at 7 p.m., looking to force a winner-take-all championship game on Monday night.

Jarren Duran had a pair of RBIs, Daniel Jackson had three hits, and Lucas Tancas also recorded a multi-hit game as the top of the order was strong. Those three batters combined to hit .500 in the game, scoring three runs and driving in three. Luke Rasmussen had a pair of runs scored to pace the offense in that category.

John Sheaks picked up the win, going 6.0 innings allowing four runs on eight hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning. He settled in nicely, however, posting five straight scoreless innings to allow the Dirtbags to take the lead.

Full Recap

Texas 3 Long Beach State 3 (Bot 7)