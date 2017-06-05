2017 Houston Regional: Texas A&M 4 Houston 3

HOUSTON, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies caged the Cougars in Monday’s Division I Baseball Championship regional title game at Schroeder Park, besting Houston, 4-3. The victory gave Texas A&M its third consecutive regional title and the ninth in program history.

Stephen Kolek (4-4) keyed the win with the best performance of his career. He allowed just two runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk while striking out nine in 8.1 innings. He pitched shutout ball over his first eight innings.



The Aggies used three singles to pounce on the Cougars with two runs in the top of the first inning. Nick Choruby started the game by bouncing a ball up the middle off the glove of a diving second baseman. Cole Bedford followed by threading a single through the left side of the infield. After Braden Shewmake lined out to leftfield, Hunter Coleman’s high chopper back to the mound pushed both runners into scoring position. Blake Kopetsky slapped a two-run single up the middle, staking the Aggies to a 2-0 lead.

