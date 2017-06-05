College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

2017 Houston Regional: Day 3 Recap

2017 NCAA Tournament, American Athletic Conference, Big Ten, SEC
Comments

Game 5: Houston 7 Iowa 5

Houston defeated Iowa to advance to the Regional Final where they will face-off against Texas A&M on Monday. A full recap will be posted soon. 

College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme