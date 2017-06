GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida baseball team needed someone to step up in the worst way in a winner-take-all Gainesville Regional championship game Monday.

Freshman Austin Langworthy did that and more.

Langworthy hit a three-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and tossed four innings in relief of starter Kirby McMullen, lifting the Gators to a 6-1 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday afternoon at McKethan Stadium.

