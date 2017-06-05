2017 Corvallis Regional: Day 3 Recap

Game 5: Yale 9 Holy Cross 5

CORVALLIS, Ore. – There was a lot on the line for the Yale baseball team as the Bulldogs looked over to the other dugout to see a familiar opponent. The Elis and Holy Cross may have played six times during the regular season, but this encounter meant keeping a season alive.

The Bulldogs not only kept their season alive with a 9-5 win in game five of the NCAA Corvallis Regional, they notched a school-record 34th victory while becoming the first Yale team to win two NCAA Tournament games since 1948.

The top of the order was the primary reason the Blue get another shot at No. 1 ranked Oregon State (51-4) tonight at 7 p.m. PT. Tim DeGraw went 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBI and Alex Stiegler was 3-for-3 with five batted in. The first two guys in the lineup had nearly half of Yale’s 13 hits.

The Elis must win tonight to force a decisive finale on Monday night.

Full Recap

Oregon State 8 Yale 1 (7th Inning)

Full Recap to be posted later